Dutch international Vivianne Miedema talks on her time in the FA WPL

*Video by Ola Fisayo

Vivianne, I spoke to you in La Manga in January, I don’t know if you remember, you scored a hat trick against Russia. There was hardly anybody there. You told me the Euros in Holland would be lower key than in Sweden and that you never scored with your head! Can you quite believe what’s happened to you in the last couple of months?

No, it was amazing to play the Euros at home and especially to win it with all the support that we had and yeah, I think all the games we played were quite good. Everything like seemed right. Yeah, it’s still unbelievable, I would say.

You went to the last World Cup as a very young player. A lot of people in the game, even our own TV presenter Jacqui Oatley were saying you were going to be the next big thing. You didn’t score there, you didn’t score in the group stage in Holland. Honestly going into that quarter-final, did you feel that pressure or did you always believe in yourself that you could do it?

No, I didn’t really feel pressure because I knew I would play anyway. I think I did well for the team in the first three games but yeah, you know as well that once the first goal’s in, you are going to score more goals. That’s what I did I think.

You could have joined any club in the world but you joined the only club with a player who scored more goals than you at the Euros. What are your first impressions of training with Jodie Taylor, is she a player you think you could like up with?

To be fair, I’ve not really trained with her yet. I think we’re like really different players and I think you can even play us both in the starting eleven. I will just see how it goes but I think it will be really good to play with her.

For Holland, you were playing in a particular formation with two very high wingers. If Arsenal want to get the best out of you, is that the formation they need to play or is it up to you to adapt?

No, it doesn’t really matter because at Bayern Munich we played 5-4-1 so I was quite alone. I didn’t really mind. I’m fine with playing counter-attack, I’m fine with playing like two on top. It doesn’t really matter for me, I quite flexible if it comes to that.

Finally, last Thursday, I interviewed Lieke Martens after she won her award. She was overwhelmed. What have you got to say about her as a player and a person?

She’s just a good player, I think you’ve seen that already before but in the Euros it came out for real. She’s really important for our team, she a nice girl. I think she just needs to go on now from where she is right now and she can even get better than she is already.