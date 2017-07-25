2017 Gold Cup Semifinal Gallery: Jamaica 1-Mexico 0

Oh what a difference two years makes. Around this time in 2015 Jamaica were on the cusp of a shock upset of Mexico, outplaying their CONCACAF rivals in a close final in the Gold Cup. But a couple of spurious referee calls and a mid-match goal surge saw those dreams ended and their chances at a title dashed. While on that evening the soccer gods were certainly in El Tri’s favor on Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena it was the Reggae Boyz that would receive their love. Thanks to a brilliant free kick defender Kemar Lawrence Jamaica shocked Mexico earning their second straight trip to the Gold Cup finals with a 1-0 victory.

You can check out Jonny Rico’s full analysis of the match here. In the meantime enjoy some of the sights from the match courtesy of Prost Amerika photographer Itzel Segura, whose full gallery can be found on SmugMug.