Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 1- Orlando City SC 1

There is an old saying in soccer: never leave a 0-0 match with ten minutes to spare. There is an even older saying in Major League Soccer: never leave a San Jose Earthquakes match when they are down 1-0 at home and Chris Wondolowski is on the pitch. In both instances those who would have left Wednesday night’s match against Orlando City a bit early would have missed one heck of an ending. After bringing on Carlos Rivas and Kaka late in the second half, OCSC (6-3-2, 20 points) would gain the advantage thanks to a strike from Rivas in the 83rd minute. But as he has done so many times before for the Quakes Wondolowski would deliver once again giving San Jose (5-4-4, 19 points) their fourth draw on the season and a 1-1 result.

Feel free to visit our San Jose Earthquakes 2017 photo gallery on SmugMug (Photos are courtesy of Lyndsay Radnedge and our friends at Center Line Soccer). In the meantime, please enjoy some of Lyndsay’s shots from the match!