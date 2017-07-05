The CONCACAF Cookbook: Gallo Pinto (Costa Rica)

In the lead up to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup we here at Prost Amerika will be presenting our team previews with something new: food! You can check out all of recipes in the Gold Cup section. And of course please let us know how your meals turn out by using the Comments section below!

For our Costa Rica entry we are going to switch things up a bit and use a breakfast dish. After all no football matchday is complete without a proper breakfast! How can possibly support one’s team to the fullest without a hearty meal to start the day?

To get ready for a Costa Rica match you will need a meal that is filling but also provides that little of CONCACAF Thunder that the Ticas can bring. That is why we are going to be making Gallo Pinto. Nicknamed The Spotted Rooster Gallo Pinto is a recipe that is used quite prominently in Central America and is believed to have been brought to the region from African slaves during the colonial era. It is a simple recipe but an effective one so let’s get started.

Ingredients

(credit: Striped Spatula)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red bell pepper

1 small yellow onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups of black beans

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

3 cups cooked rice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1-2 eggs, scrambled

Directions

1.) Prep cooking time! Chop up your bell pepper, yellow onion, cilantro, and garlic. If you have a couple of small bowls place them in that. If not just set them aside on your chopping board. At this time you should also scramble your eggs.

2.) Season a medium to large skillet using your olive oil and turn one of your burners on your stove to a low setting.

3.) Once the pan has heated up toss your bell pepper and your onion on it. Put the cover on to let the vegetables properly saute. After they become soft you can add in your garlic.

4.) Add your black beans and your Worcestershire sauce in. Let in simmer for about 5 minutes and add in your rice. Turn on another burner on your stove and place your scrambled eggs in a small skillet.

5.) Add some cilantro to your Gallo Pinto. Once your eggs are ready you should be all set!

Drink to go with your Gallo Pinto? A Cup of Cafe Britt Coffee

Costa Rica is renowned for its coffee and since we are making a breakfast dish it fits perfectly. Cafe Britt is one of the larger coffee exporters from Costa Rica so you should be able to find it in pretty much any grocery stores. It is simple, effective, and goes perfect with your Paolo Wanchope mug.

Will Costa Rican supporters be eating Gallo Pinto at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final?

Costa Rica enters this year’s tournament along with Mexico and the United States as one of the favorites. The Ticas are firmly entrenched into the top three in World Cup Qualification and despite a difficult run during the Copa Centroamericana have played pretty well as of late, losing just twice in their last ten matches (3-2-5). Head coach Oscar Ramirez has brought pretty much Costa Rica’s ‘A’ level team with of course the notable exception being goalkeeper Keylor Navas of Real Madrid. Navas is under considerable pressure at Madrid to retain his starting position so he will be in preseason training with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners. Look for Patrick Pemberton of Alajuelense, Navas’ understudy, to take on the starting reigns against Canada, French Guiana, and Honduras in Group A.

Navas aside the biggest question about this team is who will score the goals? Although their record during the last ten matches is good they have been shutout in five of them. With the retirement of Alvaro Saborio Costa Rica have yet to find a true number nine to replace their all-time leading scorer. Both Joel Campbell (Arsenal) and Bryan Ruiz (Sunderland) are fantastic second and third options but neither really has served as the focal point of an attacking system. Ramirez needs to see more production out of both players during this tournament as they will likely line up in a 4-4-2 during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The good news for The Ticas supporters is that their vaunted defense should keep them in most games. Johnny Acosta (Herediano), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), and Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) are as about of a consistent back four as you will find in international soccer and their ability to work in tandems at limiting the chances of attackers make them a very difficult group to break down. But will they be enough to earn Costa Rica their first Gold Cup title in 26 years?

Prediction: Costa Rica get past Canada, French Guiana, and Honduras to earn the top spot in Group A. It would be wise to make sure you have enough eggs to last through to the third place game as The Ticas will make it past Panama in the knockout round but fall just short in the semifinals against the United States.