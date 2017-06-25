29th Edition of Texas Derby concludes in draw

In front of a sellout crowd in Houston, the Dynamo was not able to capitalize all the chance they created, and the Texas Derby finished with a 1-1 tie. Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres scored in the first half for the home team, whereas Maximiliano Urruti tied the match in the second half.

Houston’s coach Wilmer Cabrera surprised everyone by not including in the starting eleven Honduran international Alberth Elis, who was replaced by Colombian Mauro Manotas. However, he continued to use the same tactical formation the team has been using the entire season which is 4-3-3. In the second half, after Dallas scored the 1-1, the Dynamo changed its formation to a 4-2-4 formation by including Vicente Sanchez playing just behind Torres in the center of the attack. This aggressive formation showed how much Cabrera and his team wanted the win at home.

Dallas struggle during the match to have possession of the ball at midfield. However, early in the match, they had some chances to score. Dynamo’s goalkeeper Tyler Deric had a well performance as his saves in key moments helped Houston to gain momentum and confidence to play a solid match overall.

The Orange remains undefeated at home this year, and continues in the second place on the west with 25 points. On the other hand, Dallas is third. The North Texas team has the same amount of points as Houston, but they still have a pending match.