S2 announcer Andrew Harvey, 950 KJR’s Jackson Felts, Mazvita Maraire of Facts Newspaper and Prost Seattle editor Steven Agen break down Sounders’ 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Sounders FC Jun 22 Last minute lapse costs Seattle a win against Orlando Jun 21 Postgame on the Pitch – Seattle 1, Orlando 1 Jun 20 Sounders host Seattle sports teams in landmark Pride Month event Jun 20 Matt Pentz: It might not be good for pundits, but sometimes a loss is just a loss Jun 17 Historic brace from David Villa pushes NYCFC past Seattle Sounders in come-from-behind victory June, 2017 Orlando City Jun 22 Last minute lapse costs Seattle a win against Orlando Jun 21 Postgame on the Pitch – Seattle 1, Orlando 1 June, 2017 May 30 United’s magical mystery tour takes them to Orlando for midweek melee May 21 Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 1- Orlando City SC 1 May 14 Lions draw Sporting Kansas City in home game thriller May, 2017