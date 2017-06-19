Das Experiment: First Hurdle Past, Just

Monday’s match against Australia saw both a potent attack and a nervy defense. Let’s start with the latter. The first Australian goal was the result of the German defense ball-watching. Tom Rogic had all the time in the world after his initial chance was deflected right back to him. Bernd Leno did himself no favors on the goal. He really did himself no favors on the second after he spilled a shot from Rogic in the 56th minute and it went right to Tomi Juric to make a game out of it for the Socceroos.

The bright spot was the front for Germany. After five minutes, Lars Stindl put Germany ahead and it appeared they would romp. However, wasteful finishing ensued and so did the equalizer from Australia. It looked like they would romp in the second half after Goretzka put Die Mannschaft 3-1 up after the 48th minute, but that was followed by Leno’s second error of the day.

While Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, and Lars Stindl led the way offensively, the defense (especially Leno) gives the Germans some pause as they look ahead to Thursday’s match against Chile (1pm CT, FS1).