Orlando puts a halt to Rapids in the lion’s den

Two second half goals helped the Lions remain undefeated at home in a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. The difference would come from the bench after Carlos Rivas and Kaká subbed into the game during the 59th minute. Rivas finally found himself on the scoreboard this season after burying a rocket of a shot from outside the 18-yard box. Kaká, in his first appearance since his week 1 injury, banged in a rebound coming from a Cyle Larin attempt to continue his goal per game streak.

Week nine for the Lions was a story of the second half substitutes. Carlos Rivas has provided a great amount of effort and energy to his team this season. However, he has not been able to convert his play into goals. Rivas seemed to be determined to score when he made his way onto the pitch. A 59th minute blast from Rivas reached its destination in the back of the net that could not be stopped! Lion Captain, Kaká demanded the right amount of respect in his return back to the pitch that helped to keep the pressure on the Colorado defense. Goal scoring machine Cyle Larin, remained a threat throughout the entire game that the Rapid defense had to address. The Rapids efforts to contain Larin by draping him with extra defenders backfired in extra time. A contested shot on goal from Larin did just enough to get Rapid keeper Zac MacMath out of position. Kaká pounced on a rebound opportunity that added insult to injury as he scored his first goal after an eight-week injury.

“I think I have been trying to get this goal for many games now and when the opportunity finally came, I thought it was just beautiful.” stated man of the match, Carlos Rivas, during his post-game interview. “I saw the perfect chance to take the goals that I like to take with the left strike and everything happened the way it did” added Rivas.

Lion coach Jason Kreis was not the only one that noticed an opportunity to score could come from substitution. “I knew that with my speed coming in, I was going to be able to create a lot of chances. Sitting down watching the team, it was very clear that they were getting really tired, so by having myself and Kaká come in a little fresh and knowing that I was fast, I wasn’t concerned” explained Rivas.

Although the Lions have had success in his absence, Kaká spoke on his experiences during it. “It’s really tough to be out. It was 8 weeks without playing. It was good to see how the team was playing and behaving through these games. Most of the time I had to train alone. Today, I showed that I am ready to join the team again and be a part of this amazing group”.

Looking forward, Rivas spoke on the Lions next opponent, Toronto FC. “We already know how to play against this team. I think that we are going to look at this as we always do. We’re just going to prepare for the game the way that we always do”. The Lions (6-1-0) will be going into week 10 with intentions to protect their number one spot on the MLS table. Toronto FC (3-1-4), currently sitting in 5th place in the MLS, would love to prove they are contenders by upsetting a well-oiled Orlando City Lion team.