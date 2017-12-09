Historic win for Toronto FC and pretty much a Greg Vanney revenge!!!

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (You can follow him on Instagram ) and Michael Fayehun (you can follow him on Instagram here )

Toronto, ON – The “All for one” team conquers and wins the 2017 MLS CUP on this Saturday afternoon December 9, in front of their adoring and loyal supporters here in BMO Field!

The Swiss goalkeeper was fighting all night, especially in the first 45′, against the TFC attacks until minute 68, when the “Man of New Jersey” Jozy Altidore flies right through the middle of 2 defenders to score by a strategic assist by Sebastian Giovinco.

Stefan Frei prevented a minimum of 7 clear goal opportunities from the group of Greg Vanney.

Moore, Osorio, Delgado, Bradley, even “Il Capo”, Sebastian Giovinco got their opportunity to score against this Guardian Angel for the Sounders until the Jozy goal.

An excellent way for The Reds to win the MLS Cup and end this season.

Once Jozy Altidore went to the bank, the game shifted down and everything turns different at BMO Field, even the atmosphere, everything smells a Victory for the Canadian team.

The match was practically done and TFC converted itself into a plane, zooming in and with “The International” Victor Vasquez, who stamps the brand home to close the night after a great reboot.

Stay tuned for more info!!!