Bayern Munich 2018 Preview: Losing It?

When I did this preview for Bayern Munich last season, I said the title was theirs to lose. Indeed, it was another league title by a double-digit margin as the previous four titles were. Yet, after a poor preseason and news that both new signing James Rodriguez and Thiago will start the season on the sidelines injured, it could come that someone else might take the Meisterschale this season.

After dismissing lower-league teams and winning a preseason tournament in Germany, Bayern lost five of their next six friendlies in China, Singapore, and their own Audi Cup at the Allianz. The only win coming in Singapore against Chelsea. Yes, Real Madrid had similar struggles in the USA this preseason, but Bayern’s problems may be more alarming.

Having James Rodriguez out 2-3 weeks with a thigh injury does not help, nor does Thiago having a stomach muscle injury. Neither will be available for Saturday’s Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund. On the plus side, Manuel Neuer returned to training on Thursday.

Last season was a disappointment by Bayern standards as they ONLY won the league title after they were knocked out of the Champions League quarterfinals and then the German Cup semifinals in a space of a week back in April. This summer has only sowed more doubt after some poor performances.

Now, the focus is how Bayern can get their act together for matches that really matter such as the ones upcoming in the Super Cup on Saturday, the German Cup tie against Chemnitzer FC of 3.Liga on August 12th, and the Bundesliga opener on the 18th against Bayer Leverksuen. If Bayern’s struggles in preseason carry over to the regular season, questions will be asked and not the least of them will be if someone else lifts the Meisterschale in May, let alone if Bayern will win multiple trophies this season.