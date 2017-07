MLS All-Star week festivities on Saturday kicked off with a beach soccer match at North Avenue Beach. You can check out Dan Gaichas of Windy City Soccer’s full thoughts on the event here. In the meantime please enjoy Windy City Soccer photographer Don MacGregor’s photos from the even which included appearances from Brian McBride, Giazka Mendieta and Cristian Karembeau.

