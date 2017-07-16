On French Guiana and Florent Malouda

Honduras goalkeeper saves were crucial to get one point for the ‘Catrachos’, which continue to be alive in group A. French Guiana, on the other hand, showed good soccer throughout the match. However, all that happened during the match might be irrelevant since French Guiana might face some sanctions from CONCACAF because they fielded French International Florent Malouda.

The player, who was born in French Guiana, has played a total of 80 games with the national team of France. FIFA does not allow a player to be part of two national teams. One of the sanctions, which will help Honduras, is that the Caribbean team will lose the match with a 3-0 score. Therefore, Honduras will get 3 points. Another sanction could be also that the team will be being eliminated from the tournament. CONCACAF confirmed that they will announce the final ruling on this matter on Thursday.

It is important to mention that at the end of the match, Hondurans fans were demanding the resignation of the national team coach Jorge Luis Pinto. He has not been getting the results Honduras expects. The two matches the Central American team has played in this Gold Cup have been disappointing taking in consideration the talent the team has. In addition, their chance to qualify to the World Cup are minimal.

Now Honduras is waiting for the resolution CONCACAF will have about the ineligibility of Malouda. If including this player was ineligible, ‘La H’ will qualify to the knockout round in this Gold Cup.