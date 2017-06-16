Confederations Cup Preview, Germany: Das Experiment

by Dan Gaichas

While many of the eight teams are sending their best squads to Russia, Germany is sending a youthful squad with an eye towards next year. None of the players are at the age of 30. Only one player has at least 30 caps for Die Mannschaft (Julian Draxler). Just one is from Bayern Munich (two if you count recent signing Niklas Sule). Only three were on the squad that won the 2014 World Cup (Draxler, Shkrodran Mustafi, and Matthias Ginter). Only six were on the squad at Euro 2016 (Mustafi, Drazler, Joshua Kimmich, Emre Can, Jonas Hector, and Bernd Leno). Bastian Schweinsteiger is now with the Chicago Fire. Thomas Müller is retired, Manuel Neuer is recovering from injury.

The 21-man squad has a grand total of 17 goals between them. Again, Julian Draxler has the most with four. Several of the players just received their first caps in the recent matches against Denmark and San Marino. And all of this is with the Euro Under-21s going on at around the same time in Poland.

For Joachim Löw, this is a chance to see some of the player who could potentially be part of the German setup not just in 2018, but at Euro 2020 and in Qatar in 2022. It’s a relative risk given that Germany has made the semifinals at least in every major tournament they have participated in since the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup. On the other hand, Löw said it is necessary to increase competition for spots going forward.

“After the World Cup title in 2014, we need to now generate a new competitive situation and need to make changes. Our world champions, Champions League winners and Bayern’s many title-winning players need as a sort of motivation,” Löw told “Bild”.

While some view this tournament as meaningless (i.e. the President of the DFB ), Germany is using this as a testing ground for some of its younger players. Julian Draxler will get a chance as captain of the squad. Timo Werner will get a chance to score for Die Mannschaft as he had for RB Leipzig. Kimmich will get a chance to shine as he was at the start of last season with Bayern. It may not result in Confederations Cup glory for what it’s worth to some, but it may be worth something more down the road as Germany are odds on to be back in Russia next year.

GERMANY GROUP MATCHES:

6/19 vs. Australia, 10am CT (FS1 and Telemundo)

6/22 vs. Chile, 1pm CT (FS1 and Telemundo)