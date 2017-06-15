U.S. Open Cup Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 2-San Francisco Deltas 0

San Jose, CA- For some players it takes a lifetime to score their first-ever professional goal. For Jackson Yueill it took just four minutes. The 2017 MLS SuperDraftee made the most of his first appearance with the San Jose Earthquakes, knocking home a deflection from Danny Hoesen to give the Quakes the early 1-0 advantage over the San Francisco Deltas. A goal from Cordell Cato just two minutes later and San Jose had all they needed to down the expansion NASL side by the score of 2-0 in the fourth round of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup.

