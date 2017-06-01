[VIDEO]: Landon Donovan: I didn’t realize there would be that much venom towards the sport that I love

Landon Donovan has no regrets about foregoing the comfy chair of the media studio for his new campaign to bring MLS to San Diego.

He has however been surprised by the vitriol of the opposition. In this second clip form a full length interview to be published later, he says he has no regrets about taking on this battle.

