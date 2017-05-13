Gallery: Montreal Impact 1- D.C. United 0

At this rate the Montreal Impact may never want to leave Washington D.C. After defeating D.C. United in the playoffs last season on the road one might expect payback for the Canadian side. But it was not to be as an early goal from Ballou Tabla gave the Impact all they needed to secure their second consecutive road win over D.C last Saturday at RFK Stadium.

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Jennifer Jordan-Harrell. You can check out her full gallery on SmugMug. In the meantime please enjoy some of our shots from the match!

Travis Worra, settling his side ahead of a Montreal attack. Ignacio Piatti going in for the clear against Sean Franklin. Daniel Lovitz looking to create an attacking chance against United’s Taylor Kemp. Ignacio Piatti having a word with referee Robert Sibiga Lloyd Sam defending the Impact’s Ambroise Oynogo. Despite being named starter at the last minute goalkeeper Travis Worra more than held his own against a difficult Montreal attack. Ignacio Piatti Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla proved to be a handful for Sean Franklin on the day, scoring the game’s only goal. Ambroise Oyongo making the run against Lloyd Sam Bobby Boswell intercepting a pass intended for Dominic Oduro. Ignacio Piatti