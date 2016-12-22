Shipp sets sail for Seattle

The Seattle Sounders acquired Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact on Thursday in exchange for General Allocation Money. The 25 year old frequently featured in Mauro Biello’s side in 2016 en route to an Eastern Conference Final appearance, but is best known for his standout rookie year with the Chicago Fire in 2014. The move marks the club’s second acquisition since winning MLS Cup in Toronto on December 9 after selecting goalkeeper Bryan Meredith in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft.

Club press release:

SOUNDERS FC ACQUIRES HARRY SHIPP FROM MONTREAL IMPACT

Seattle sends General Allocation Money to Impact in exchange for 25-year-old midfielder; Shipp has 93 appearances and 75 starts in three seasons with Montreal and Chicago, where he was a 2014 AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year finalist

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for General Allocation Money. Shipp, a 25-year-old American central midfielder, spent last season with the Montreal Impact after beginning his career with the Chicago Fire from 2014-2015.

“We’re very excited to add a talented young player like Harry to our roster,” said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. “He’s a proven contributor in this league and someone who we think will be a great addition to locker room as we build off of an MLS Cup-winning season.”

Shipp spent the 2016 season with Eastern Conference finalist Montreal Impact, starting 20 of his 27 appearances and recording two goals and three assists. He was traded to Montreal from the Chicago Fire, where he spent the 2014 and 2015 campaigns after signing as a Homegrown Player out of Notre Dame. Shipp burst onto the scene with a stellar rookie season in 2014, tallying seven goals and six assists in 33 appearances as an AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year finalist. He followed his impressive rookie season with 33 appearances in 2015, recording a career-high eight assists in addition to three goals. To date, Shipp has 12 goals and 17 assists in 93 career MLS regular-season appearances.

A four-year standout at Notre Dame, Shipp helped lead the Fighting Irish to the first national championship in program history during his senior season, where he was a NSCAA First Team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist. Shipp totaled 84 appearances in four collegiate seasons, scoring 23 goals and recording 24 assists.

Name: Harry Shipp

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 145

Born: November 7, 1991 in Lake Forest, Illinois

Hometown: Lake Forest, Illinois

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Acquired via trade from Montreal for General Allocation Money on December 22, 2016

Previous Experience: Montreal Impact (2016); Chicago Fire (2014-2015)