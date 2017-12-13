5 players Arsenal Should Look To Sign In January Or In The Summer

With Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez contracts still up in the air and with the possibility of them both leaving in January, Arsenal will need to acquire new targets. Rumour has it that Mesut Özil is close to signing a new deal which is quite interested, unfortunately it's inevitable that Alexis Sanchez is on his way out.

First on the list is –

Julian Draxler: Position – Forward/Winger

Due to the arrival of Neymar at PSG , Draxler’s game time at the Parc De Princes has become limited. Factor in the World Cup is round the corner and the fact that PSG will need to offload players to comply with financial fair play if they are to make Mbappe’s deal permanent, then there is a big possibility Draxler could leave.

The German has been a target for Arsenal for many years. He is a versatile forward who can operate on the flanks. He has pace, flair, and a fantastic shot. He would be an ideal replacement for Sanchez and would bring goals to the club. He could also build fantastic chemistry with Özil, with them both being German and heading to the World Cup.

Thomas Lemar: Position – Left wing (can also play, RW, CM and AM)

The versatile Frenchman tore up Ligue 1 in the 16/17 season and helped Monaco to win the league ahead of PSG. He can play anywhere in the midfield, which makes it even better. His favoured position is left wing, but he can operate in midfield as an attacking midfielder, a deep lying playmaking role (the Ramsey role currently), or on the right wing. He can use both feet but favours his left. What he will bring to the team is excellent team play, excellent passing ability and a lethal shot.

Leon Goretzka: Position – Centre mid (can also play AM, RM)

An excellent Schalke youth prospect who is wanted by top teams in Europe and could be the bargain of the century as he is out of contract at the end of the season. Again, a very versatile player. What could you expect to see from Leon? Well firstly, he can dominate the game from the centre of the park and be the heart of the team. Possesses excellent ball control, can pick out a pass, has a powerful shot, and is a fairly tall midfielder who can win aerial duels easily.

Steven Nzonzi: Position – Defensive Mid

A position most people would say Arsenal need to strengthen which would then make the defence more stable. Soon to be 29 years young with a release clause of £35m, he could be a bargain and help structure a team for two years. He has often been compared the Patrick Vieira. What can you expect from him in style of play? He is very physical, has experience playing in England (with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City), he has a strong engine, and can cover a lot of distance. He is exceptional at passing and would control the game. He is also known to have a decent shot in the locker considering he’s a defensive mid.

Riyad Mahrez: Position – Right Wing (can also play am, lw)

A player who has been known to play across the midfield but his favoured position is right wing. With already stating he wants to leave Leicester, there is a high chance any team who want him could snap him up. What can you expect him to bring to the table? Well Mahrez is a very skilful and tricky player. Can dribble well and skip past challenges fairly easy. Has a good shot on him and can finish well. He can influence a game down the right wing and is a great asset to any team’s attack.