Stanford Outlasts Indiana for Third Consecutive NCAA Title in Double OT

The Men’s D1 Soccer Championship got underway on time on December 10, 2017 despite the remnants from the first snow of the season covering the seats and sidelines. The final pitted oversized and fast Indiana against technical and quick Stanford. The game seemed destined to be decided by penalty kicks when, in the second overtime period, Stanford midfielder Sam Werner popped a well-spun kick over the outstretched hand of Indiana goalkeeper, Trey Muse – ending the game with a 1-0 Stanford win. While Stanford’s wily play was deserving of a national championship, a tip of the hat goes to Indiana for its big and formidable defense.

In the end, the kiss of a goalkeeper on the day’s long goal scorer says it all.