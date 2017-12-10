2017 MLS Cup Gallery: Toronto FC 2- Seattle Sounders 0

Toronto, ON-It took ten long years and a lot of shots against Stefan Frei but Toronto FC are finally at the top of the mountain. On Saturday afternoon at BMO Field Toronto FC proved what a difference a year makes, scoring two second half goals to earn a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders and their first-ever MLS Cup.

Jozy Altidore would put Toronto ahead in the 67th minute, outpacing the Sounders defense and knocking home his first MLS Cup goal past a diving Stefan Frei. They would add a second in injury time with midfielder Victor Vazquez tapping in the insurance goal after an initial effort from TFC hit the woodwork. With the victory TFC not only wrapped up their first MLS Cup but also became the first-ever MLS side to earn a domestic treble. Toronto had previously won the Voyageurs Cup and the Supporters Shield.

