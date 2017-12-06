Recommended bars for MLS Cup Final viewing parties

If you’re not fortunate enough to be going to Toronto, don’t watch the match at home. Watch it in the company of other fans at one of our recommended bars.

Tacoma

Doyles | www.doylespublichouse.com

Address: 208 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

North Seattle

Atlantic Crossing | www.theatlanticcrossing.com

Address: 6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Houndstooth | www.houndstoothpublic.com

Address: 8551 Greenwood Ave N #5, Seattle, WA 98103

Hellbent | www.hellbentbrewingcompany.com

Address: 13035 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Pioneer Square

Temple | www.templebilliards.com

Address: 126 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104

Fuel | www.fuelseattle.com

Address: 164 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104

Flatstick | www.flatstickpub.com

Address: 240 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Address: 15 Lake St S #100, Kirkland, WA 98033

San Diego

SD Brew Project | www.thebrewproject.com

Address: 3683 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Kick off is 4pm on December 9th but we recommend getting to the venue nice and early and enjoying the many specials they are laying on.