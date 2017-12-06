Recommended bars for MLS Cup Final viewing parties

If you’re not fortunate enough to be going to Toronto, don’t watch the match at home. Watch it in the company of other fans at one of our recommended bars.
Tacoma
Doyles | www.doylespublichouse.com
Address: 208 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402
North Seattle
Atlantic Crossing | www.theatlanticcrossing.com
Address: 6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Houndstooth | www.houndstoothpublic.com
Address: 8551 Greenwood Ave N #5, Seattle, WA 98103
Hellbent | www.hellbentbrewingcompany.com
Address: 13035 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Pioneer Square
Temple | www.templebilliards.com
Address: 126 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104
Fuel | www.fuelseattle.com
Address: 164 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104
Flatstick | www.flatstickpub.com
Address: 240 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Address: 15 Lake St S #100, Kirkland, WA 98033
San Diego
SD Brew Project | www.thebrewproject.com
Address: 3683 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Kick off is 4pm on December 9th but we recommend getting to the venue nice and early and enjoying the many specials they are laying on.