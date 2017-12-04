Bundesliga Matchday 14 Round Up: The Stoger Era Ends

Bayern Munich gained a bigger lead, Hoffenheim got back into their grove, and Koln looks for a new coach. That and more on the Bundesliga round up.

FC Koln took a leaf out of the Schalke 04 book. With the Royal Blues still basking in the afterglow of their comeback the previous week they forgot to take on the next match with the same intensity. For every Schalke goal Koln found one right back. 2-2 was the end of the match but that sadly was not the talking point.

Peter Stoger has been in charge of FC Koln since the 2013-14 season in which he took charge and lead the team to promotion. In the mean time the yo-yo club that was FC Koln changed into a stabilizing force in the Bundesliga. Finishing 12, then ninth and recently fifth, and earning a spot in European competition for the first time in a quarter century. With three points from 14 matches and only in third in Europa League group, the end came for Stoger and Koln now faces the daunting task of tackling relegation survival in a spot never escaped before.

Hoffenheim has been having difficulties of late as they have been attempting to balance league and Europe. In recent weeks that has lead to losses to HSV and being bounced from Europe. Fact was Julain Naglesmann and company must have wished to make a point. In that they got all three against RB Leipzig in a 4-0 win, with a second half brace from Serge Gnabry. They, TSG Hoffenheim, move to fifth in the table as RB Leipzig concedes ground to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich was looking to seal up the hinrunde in style and how else could they do so? But win at home at the Allianz Arena over surprise side Hannover 96. Bayern was not 100% convincing as they let the visitors have more than a few chances, but this mild test will do them wonders as they face PSG midweek in their final Champions League match.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to triumph 2-1 over hosts Hertha Berlin. With the victory Frankfurt leads the Bundesliga away points chart with 15 points from eight matches. A higher points per match average than second place Bayern in that table.

FC Augsburg continued their charmed 17-18 season as they defeated Mainz 05 3-1 on the road. This brings the club within touching distance of Europe in 7th place.

Borussia Monchengladbach has been on a roll of late but hit the wall in their visit to the Auto city. Wolfsburg has experienced a charmed life with coach Martin Schmidt earning 13 points from 10 matches, and just one loss in that time.

Borussia Dortmund looked to be still in crisis after last week’s draw, but this 1-1 come from behind result at Bayer Leverkusen looks to have stemmed the bleeding, but there is much room for BVB going forward.

Werder Bremen scored a vital 1-0 victory over Stuttgart lending hope to their relegation survival hopes.

SC Freiburg and HSV played out to a 0-0 draw in the Black Forest. In a relegation six pointer of a match this result doesn’t do either side much good.

Bundesliga Player of the Week

Serge Gnabry: Notched a brace and on top of that his side has returned to form after a few rough weeks.