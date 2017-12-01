MLS Western Conference Finals Gallery: Seattle Sounders 3- Houston Dynamo 0

Seattle, WA- Who ordered an MLS Cup rematch? On Thursday night CenturyLink Field the Seattle Sounders joined Toronto FC for (hopefully) a replay of the 2016 MLS Cup, defeating the Houston Dynamo 3-0 in the MLS Western Conference Finals. The 2017 MLS Cup will take place on December 9th at 4pm EST/1PM PST and be shown live on ESPN, UniMas, TSN, TVAS, and MLS Live.

On Thursday,Victor Rodriguez (27′), Clint Dempsey (57′), and Will Bruin (73′) would provide the goals for Seattle. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei would make three saves on the evening and earn the shutout for the Sounders.

Prost Amerika editor Steven Agen will have up his post-match thoughts shortly. In the meantime please enjoy some of our photos of the match from photographers Matthew Warso and Nick Danielson. You can also check out all of Sounders photos on SmugMug.