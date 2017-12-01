Bundeliga Matchday 14 Preview:The final Hinrunde stretch

With the winterpause or winter break around the corner it would seen that all the clubs are definitely looking forwards towards the break to reassess and reorganize.

Bundesliga Talking Points: What will BVB do?

To say that things have not happened in Dortmund has been an understatement. The squad is talented, everyone knows this. But the squad has not won in the Bundesliga since September. Add in out of the Champions League and you get fans and the board not happy.

Peter Bosz has been underfire for sum time. Even when it seemed that everything was working for them things were not 100%.

After the craziness of a 4-4 die with Schalke when you have a 4-0 lead at the half teams will change for change sake. With Dortmund that has not happened but there is a belief of what will need to happen to get things changed.

WIth their match on the weekend against Bayer Leverkusen it offers up an opportunity for BVB to right the ship.

WIth all the talk swirling around the team something needs to happen and if the players want to play in Europe next season then they will need to dig deep.

Bundesliga Matches of the Week

Being honest this is one of the biggest of the week. Both have been fighting against the drop and while Bremen and Koln continue to flounder each will not be able to pass up the opportunity to get some distance. The definition of a relegation six-pointer.

SC Freiburg took care of business last week and this time last season were in the top half. HSV has found points at home but if they continue to struggle on the road they will continue to stay in the relegation playoff zone.

Hoffenheim stumbled surprisingly against HSV but at home they have been strong. Knowing that they are out of the Europa League will mean the best will not have anything to focus on aside from the Bundesliga. However against RB Leipzig they face their toughest remaining test of the Hinrunde at home. This will be end to end and perhaps the best of the match day.

Bayer had a big win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week and could find themselves thoroughly in the chase for the Champions League. WIth BVB that first half showed that deep down they are capable of creating magic despite this abismal run. IF they lose they may have lost the fans and that is hard with the loyalty they have for their team.

Bundesliga on TV

Friday’s relegation six pointer starts us off as Fox Sports 2 brings us HSV and Freiburg.

Saturday is the standard gold in tv action. In the early matches Bayer Leverkusen faces BVB on FS2, Fox Soccer Plus shows Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig. Fox Sports 1 shows Bayern Munich vs Hannover 96.

Late Saturday kickoff, topspiel, faces struggling FC Koln and Schalke 04 on FS2.

Sunday double header action is all on FS1. First is Hertha Berlin hosting Eintracht Frankfurt. In the final match is Wolfsburg hosting Borussia Monchengladbach.