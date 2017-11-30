MLS Eastern Conference Final Gallery: Toronto FC 1 -Columbus Crew 0

Toronto, ON- Good news for those who like Tim Hortons and Druxy’s Famous Deli: the MLS Cup is heading back to Toronto! On Tuesday night in front of 30,392 Toronto FC earned their spot in MLS Cup 2017 with a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew. They will host either the Houston Dynamo or the Seattle Sounders on December 9th at 4pm EST (ESPN and UNiMas in the U.S.; TSN and TVAS in Canada). Those two sides will play the second match of their two-legged series tonight at CenturyLink Field in Seattle (10:30 PM ET, ESPN and UNiMas in the U.S.; TSN1 in Canada). The Sounders currently hold a 2-0 advantage over the Dynamo.

As for Wednesday night’s affair Columbus did everything that they could to keep up with the potent Toronto attack. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s penalty kick save on Toronto midfielder Victor Vazquez would preserve the 0-0 tie. The save was his third from such a position this postseason. But Toronto would find the match-winner in the second half with Vazquez connecting on a give-and-go with Jozy Altidore in the 60th minute. The goal was Altidore’s first of the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Please check out some of our photos from the match courtesy of Prost Amerika photographer David Chant (You can give him your thoughts on Instagram) and Michael Fayehun (you can follow him on Instagram here) . Also feel free to check out all of our TFC photos from 2017 on SmugMug