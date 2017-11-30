Happiness in Toronto!

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)
Photos by David Chant (You can follow him on Instagram) and Michael Fayehun (you can follow him on Instagram here)
Toronto, ON – The Greg Vanney team, not only won the Eastern Conference Cup, but have classified to the 2017 MLS Cup, beating Columbus Crew 1-0, never giving up, never drowing their gloves down.
In a match, where even Santa Clause was in attendance, TFC pull theur maximum efforts to get result and qualify to the next step.
It is done deal when the Man of New Jersey, Jozy Altidore, scores for the Canadian team with a magnificent assistance by the INTERNATIONAL, Victor Vasquez!!!
Although Vazquez unfortunately missed a penalty shot earlier in the match, he came through this time around.
This is a fenomenal way to replace the best forwards for the best replacement.
That is a faculty from Vanney and he has to take credit for these qualities as a great the strategist from Virginia.
Stay tuned for the 2017 MLS CUP this upcoming December 9th, hosted by the Eastern Conference Champions!
Match stats
Lineups
TORONTO FC – Alex Bono; Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga; Steven Beitashour, Jonathan Osorio (Nick Hagglund 81’), Michael Bradley ©, Víctor Vázquez, Justin Morrow; Jozy Altidore (Armando Cooper 68’), Sebastian Giovinco
Substitutes Not Used: Clint Irwin, Nicolas Hasler, Tosaint Ricketts, Raheem Edwards
COLUMBUS CREW SC – Zack Steffen; Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Lalas Abubakar (Kekuta Manneh 73’); Harrison Afful, Wil Trapp, Mohammed Abu (Adam Jahn 80’), Pedro Santos (Héctor Jiménez 85’); Federico Higuaín, Ola Kamara, Justin Meram
Substitutes Not Used: Brad Stuver, Jukka Raitala, Alex Crognale, Niko Hansen
Shots: TFC 9 and Crew 11
Shots on target: TFC 6 and Crew
Possession: TFC 54% and Crew 46%
Fouls: TFC 11 and Crew 17
Yellow cards: TFC 1 and Crew 1
Offsides: TFC 1 and Crew 4
Corners: TFC 6 and Crew 3