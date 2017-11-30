Happiness in Toronto!

) and Michael Fayehun (you can follow him on Instagram

David Chant (You can follow him on

Toronto, ON – The Greg Vanney team, not only won the Eastern Conference Cup, but have classified to the 2017 MLS Cup, beating Columbus Crew 1-0, never giving up, never drowing their gloves down.

In a match, where even Santa Clause was in attendance, TFC pull theur maximum efforts to get result and qualify to the next step.

It is done deal when the Man of New Jersey, Jozy Altidore, scores for the Canadian team with a magnificent assistance by the INTERNATIONAL, Victor Vasquez!!!

Although Vazquez unfortunately missed a penalty shot earlier in the match, he came through this time around.

This is a fenomenal way to replace the best forwards for the best replacement.

That is a faculty from Vanney and he has to take credit for these qualities as a great the strategist from Virginia.

Stay tuned for the 2017 MLS CUP this upcoming December 9th, hosted by the Eastern Conference Champions!