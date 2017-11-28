Radio Cascadia Ep. 135 – Houston, We Have A Victory

Caleb Porter’s surprise departure from Portland headlines the show, with group reaction and a summary of top replacement candidates following a recap of what seems to have happened between Porter and the club. We finish our Timbers segment by discussing their moves on Contract Deadline Day.

Michael McColl of AFTN joins to update us on Whitecaps’ relationship with Fresno’s new USL club. Vancouver freed up a massive amount of salary cap space on Contract Deadline Day, and some of the cuts hinted at possible additions coming this offseason. Others don’t have an immediate explanation, like the decision to decline Nosa Igiebor’s option. We touch on all the transactions and then move on to our Seattle segment.

After seven years of futility a Cascadian club finally picked up a win in Houston last Tuesday, defying almost a decade of misfortune on the biggest stage imaginable. Sounders return home from their trip to Texas up 2-0 on aggregate in the Western Conference Championship, 2017 marking the fifth consecutive year it features a Cascadian participant, as overwhelming favorites to advance to MLS Cup. We end the episode with a recap of the first leg and preview of the second.

Playlist:

00:00 – Porter out in Portland; Mattocks’ future with Timbers

22:47 – Michael McColl on Whitecaps’ new USL partnership; Nosa, Laba among players waived

41:52 – Western Conference Championships 1st leg review/2nd leg preview