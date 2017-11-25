MLS Cup Playoffs Gallery: Columbus Crew 0 – Toronto FC 0

Columbus, OH- The Columbus Crew are not dead just yet. Despite their owner’s pursuit of armadillos, flannel T-Shirts, and pretty much every other early 2010 stereotype Columbus Crew are still alive and well in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In front of a crowd of 21, 289 at MAPFRE Stadium the Crew held back a potent Toronto FC attack earning a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC in the first match of their two-legged series. The two sides will meet again next Wednesday at BMO Field in Toronto (7:30 PM EST, FS1). It should be noted that TFC will be at full strength in that match with both Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco coming back from suspension.

