LAFC signs Omar Gaber

By Ivan Yeo

LAFC continues to build its roster as its first ever match inches ever closer.

On Tuesday, LAFC announced that they have signed Egyptian defender Omar Gaber on loan from Swiss club FC Basel. Gaber is mainly a right back, but cane also play as a defensive midfielder.

Gaber has been with FC Basel since 2016, when his rights were transferred from Egyptian club Zamalek in May of that year. Gaber had made 117 appearances for Zamalek, but just 17 for the Swiss club. Gaber has also featured prominently on the Egpytian national team with 22 caps. More importantly, Gaber is familiar with head coach Bob Bradley, who coached the Egyptian national team from 2011-2014.

LAFC adds Gaber to a roster that will also feature Carlos Vela, its headline Designated Player signing, as well as another player on loan, Argentine striker Rodrigo Pacheco from Lanus, Nigerian Midfielder Monday Etim and former Chivas USA midfielder Carlos Alvarez round out the evolving roster. LAFC’s next opportunity to build the team will take place on December 12, three days after MLS Cup, when the expansion draft will be held. LAFC will know beforehand which players are available when the protected lists from the other MLS teams are released two days prior.