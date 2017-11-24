Bundesliga Matchday 13 Preview: Revierderby

European adventures and the local derby of derbies. Bundesliga on matchday 13 promises excitement and drama.

Borussia Dortmund has been unable to find their footing under Peter Bosz in Europe. Along with their recent Bundesliga struggles only two draws with APOEL Nicosia. A 2-1 loss to English side Tottenham means that only qualification in third place is possible with the UEFA Europa League. Tough times for one of the Bunesliga’s giants.

RB Leipzig is making the most of their first Champions League campaign. A dominating 4-1 win on the road at Monaco means that the round of 16 is still a possibility. Their balancing of Europe and Bundesliga will only mean that this relatively new club will deal with the two campaign front that others struggle with.

Bayern Munich has already ensured a round of 16 qualification. Their 2-1 victory over Belgian side Anderlecht means more in terms of who gets first place in the group and who claims 3rd. For Bayern it sets up an interesting final group match between PSG and Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga Talking Points

RB Leipzig seems to have found that balance. It is the balance that many Bundesliga clubs have dealt with and that the English clubs deal with as well. The balance of Europe and league.

Bayern has long figured this balance out, but yet in only spurts have other clubs succeeded in finding it as well.

Leipzig, in their first European campaign was expected to struggle to qualify for even the Europa league and to be mid table with the system in place.

Funny fact is that Ralph Hasenhuttl has been able to get Leipzig to win ‘ugly’. It is the team that gets the result when they are looking less than themselves, that is the squad which will compete for the bigger prizes.

Bundesliga Matches of the Week

Revierderby is always the biggest of the week. With a local rivalry like Schalke 04 and BVB being at the usual top end of the table, at this clash there is always much at stake. With Schalke now above BVB for the first time in ages and Dortmund’s recent struggles this is one of the bigger matches in years.

Bayern Munich usually does not show in this particular section but in a historical match against Borussia Monchengladbach that changes things. Bayern is on a good run but quietly the Foals have found themselves in 4th in the Bundeslgia. Given this is a traditional big time battle there is always the chance for the underdog to come through.

Bayer Leverkusen has been an interesting side. While still finding themselves they fell in their opening match to Bayern, but now that could have turned differently. Against Eintracht Frankfurt this presents an opportunity against a fellow European challenger. Each squad will benefit from a victory, and a draw will only bring them further away from their European goals.

Bundesliga on Fox

Friday features the weekend opener between the two promoted sides on Fox Sports 2 between Stuttgart and Hannover.

Saturday is a big one. The Revierderby between Schalke and Dortmund is on Fox Sports 1. FS2 shows Werder Bremen against Leipzig. Eintracht faces Bayer Leverkusen on Fox Sports Plus.

Late match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach on FS2.

Sunday double header on FS1 first pits HSV and Hoffenheim followed by Koln and Hertha Berlin.