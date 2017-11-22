Nil result at MAPFRE Stadium 

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (You can give him your thoughts on Instagram )

Columbus, OH – In the 1st leg of the Eastern Conference finals, Toronto FC didn’t make the difference last night facing a similar rival, Columbus Crew.

From the beginning, the Crew sends everybody at the front looking for the goal.

With some dangerous opportunities, where Alex Bono was at the righ place at the right time to contain the attacks.

The group of Greg Vanney sucumbed the absence of their gunners, Sebastian Giovinco and “The Man of New Jersey”, Jozy Altidore.

Even with the absences, the Reds got a point aa visitor in the United States.

The Canadian team will have a full roaster for the 2nd leg which will hopefully end in a celebration this upcoming November 29, at BMO Field in Toronto.

Match stats

Lineups:

COLUMBUS CREW SC – Zack Steffen, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Jukka Raitala, Wil Trapp, Artur, Pedro Santos (Kekuta Manneh 78’), Federico Higuaín, Justin Meram, Ola Kamara

Substitutes Not Used: Brad Stuver, Lalas Abubakar, Héctor Jiménez, Mohammed Abu, Cristian Martínez, Adam Jahn

TORONTO FC – Alex Bono, Nicolas Hasler (Armando Cooper 81’), Steven Beitashour , Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow (Raheem Edwards 84’), Marco Delgado (Eriq Zavaleta 70’), Michael Bradley ©, Jonathan Osorio, Tosaint Ricketts, Victor Vazquez

Substitutes Not Used: Clint Irwin, Nick Hagglund, Benoit Cheyrou, Ben Spencer

Shots: COL 14 and TFC 7

Shots on target: COL 3 and TFC 0

Possession: COL 52% and TFC 48%

Fouls: COL 12 and TFC 10

Yellow cards: COL 3 and TFC 2

Offsides: COL 3 and TFC 3

Corners: COL 4 and TFC 2