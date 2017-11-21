Bundesliga Matchday 12: Is Schalke Back?

Friendlies drew players away but the clubs draw them back. All the Bundesliga action back from the international break on the matchday 12 round up, and what a weekend!

While typically a traditional big match this was more of a heralding of the return of the Royal Blues. Schalke has this belief that they are a big club and they are. With the third most members in the world and always placing in the top 15 richest clubs in the world they are one to watch. In previous season their ups and downs have been one to make fun of. Against HSV, another yoyo club, Schalke found their grove like Stella as they cruised to a 2-0 victory to go to second in the Bundesliga.

In this match young American Weston McKennie was on display and looked good throughout. Manager Domenico Tedesco is finding roles for everyone. Franco Di Santo scored, Max Meyer is showing his skills by playing consistently, Guido Burgstaller continues to score, Breel Embolo is being brought back in, and more. Things look good at a club more famous for the drama that surrounds this mighty club. Perhaps they are to return to Europe’s big table.

Werder Bremen in the international break made a bid to Thomas Tuchel, didn’t come off. Reserve coach Florian Kohfeldt took over and has made the team score. 4-0 over visiting Hannover 96 by way of a hat trick from Max Kruse means no longer in the automatic relegation places. Bremen has a lot of ground to make up but the first victory of the season couldn’t have come at a greater time.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans will be wondering what if. This is after conceding a late equalizer to Hoffenheim. Mark Uth late goal means some momentum for the squad as they face another Europa League match on Thursday. Both teams have now been leapfrogged for the European spots. 1-1 in Sinsheim as each club finds themselves.

Bayer Leverkusen in 17/18 have been as interesting as RB Leipzig. Playing out to the 2-2 draw both squads have shown the talent to play at Europe’s big table. With Leipzig facing a Champions League mid week Yussuf Poulsen was rested with Naby Keita and Emil Forsberg going off early not all eyes were on this match. Shame really because conceding twice from winning positions, including being up a man after second half sub Benjamin Henrichs was show a straight red.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund was without suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Black and Yellow fell to hosts Stuttgart 2-1. BVB has not won in any competition since October 24, in the Bundesliga since September 30, and at all in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich dominated local Bavarian side FC Augsburg 3-0. With the Champions League still to play against Anderlecht Bayern lead the Bundesliga as the chasing pack tries to make up ground.

Borussia Monchengladbach find themselves in fourth after their 4-2 victory over Hertha BSC. The Foals scored three within the opening 20 of play and never looked like they were truly by the capital city club.

Until now Wolfsburg had not won a match under Martin Schmidt, only earned draws. After a convincing 3-1 victory over SC Freiburg they find themselves a good four points away from the bottom four. Freiburg drops into a relegation position with the loss.

Mainz 05 took on local rivals FC Koln knowing that if they prevailed they would be in midtable with the loser staying bottom. After this 1-0 victory Mainz are now in 12th with Koln rock bottom with six points between themselves and partial safety of the relegation playoff.

Prost Bundesliga Player of the Week

Max Kruse: It is no surprise that this player has the distinction of being player of the week. If you bag a hat trick for a side that wins their first match of the season that is an accomplishment. He assisted in the match’s other goal and off of his efforts in this match has participated in half of the teams goals on the campaign from just one match.