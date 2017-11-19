FSU 2 : Arizona 0 – Women’s NCAA Div 1 Tournament – Photo Gallery

Lyndsay Radnege captured the FSU women’s 2-0 round 2 win over Arizona, on Friday night at Stanford. FSU earns the right to face the regional hosts, Stanford, on Sunday evening 11/19. For the Seminoles round 3 will be the first of the tournament where they will be the underdogs. On paper that is, which is why they play the games. Standout FSU keeper Cassie Miller posted her 2nd consecutive shutout of the tournament. Given the number 1 seed Stanford scores goals in buckets, a lot will be on the broad shoulder of the Seminole’s all time shutout record holder.

Here are Lyndsay’s highlight photos – you can catch Lyndsay’s complete match gallery on our Prost smugmug