Sounders FC Training Photo Gallery – Prepping for Western Conference Finals

The Seattle Sounders FC are preparing to write what they hope to be the next chapter of success in their 9th MLS season.   The reigning MLS Champions prepare to Defend their Cup against an old familiar foe, the Houston Dynamo.    Success down in Houston has been elusive for all of the Cascading football clubs.   The Sounders hope to change all of that this coming Tuesday 11/21 at BBVA Park in Houston.

Prost’s Seattle photographer Jake Tull was on hand at training today, along with several of the Sounder fan faithful.    The weather was good, the spirits look better.

