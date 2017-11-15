Gallery: USWNT 3 : CANWNT 1 (San Jose Edition)

San Jose, CA- After a tough 1-1 draw with their rivals from the North on Thursday the USWNT struck back with a decisive 3-1 win in the second of their friendlies.

Julie Ertz would get things started for the USWNT in the 11th minute, finishing off a deft corner kick from Megan Rapinoe to give the home side the 1-0 advantage. The goal was Ertz’s 14th in her career for the U.S., all of which have originated from set pieces.

Canada would equalize though with Janine Beckie finishing off a clever cross from Nichelle Prince in the 50th minute. Prince’s effort would find Beckie in front of the six yard box with ample space to net her 19th career goal for Canada. But in the end the USWNT was too much with Alex Morgan providing the match-winner and Carli Lloyd getting a little bit of insurance in the 60th minute. Morgan’s goal was her 80th all-time for the USWNT and her second in as many games against Canada. As for Lloyd her goal was her 98th for the U.S. With two more goals she will become just the sixth USWNT player all-time to score 100 goals.

On hand to cover the match was Lyndsay Radnedge of Center Line Soccer. You can check out some of her photos from the match below. The full gallery is available on SmugMug where you can also find all of her photos from the San Jose Earthquakes 2017 campaign.