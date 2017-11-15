Gallery: USWNT 1 : CANWNT 1 (Vancouver Edition)

Vancouver, BC- It wouldn’t be a derby without a little second half drama. Despite going down a goal in the first half the Canadian Women’s National Team showed twhy are they one of the toughest teams to get three points from. Thanks to a goal from Adrianna Leon in the 56th minute Canada earned a tough 1-1 draw with the United States Women’s National Team last Thursday in front of 22, 017 at BC Place.

The United States’ goal would come from Alex Morgan in the 56th minute off of a header into the box by midfielder Casey Short. The goal was her seventh in 2017 for the USWNT (the most among all players) and the 79th of her career, putting her in seventh all-time for the senior side. But Canada would strike back in the second half with Christine Sinclair Chipping the ball backwards to a surging Leon. The goal was Leon’s seventh in her international career.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Gerrit te Hennepe. You can check out his photos from the match below. They are also available on SmugMug.