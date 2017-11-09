Bundesliga Matchday 11 Round Up: Der Massiker

Bayern extends their dominance, American debuts, and relegation desperation. This and more in the Bundesliga round up.

Bayern Munich distanced themselves from contenders Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 win in Der Klassiker in Saturday’s topspiel. Goals from David Alaba, Robert Lewandowski, and Arjen Robben showed who was the better side at the Westfalenstadion. American Christian Pulisic was one of the bright sports for a Dortmund side that was opened up time and time again. A very late mercy goal for Marc Bartra did little to conceal who was the best side in Germany.

One of the bigger clubs fighting off relegation is HSV. They seem every year to enter this situation. A 3-1 victory over Stuttgart dramatically shifts momentum heading into this international break. For USMNT fans Bobby Wood was benched for teen starlet Jann-Fiete Arp. The 17 year old scored his second goal in three appearances on the season. If Wood wishes to stay in the minds of American’s future dreams he will need to mend his rift with manager Markus Gisdol.

Who saw basket case Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin playing out to a 3-3 thriller? Defense came to take no part in this match. Neither club had scored more than two goals in all competitions. American John Anthony Brooks only just returned from injury was in the starting 11 against his former employers.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt made the decision even more difficult for the Werder Bremen board as they search for a new manager. The Eagles earned their 2-1 win with a late goal from new signing Sebastien Haller, his fifth on the season.

American Caleb Stanko made his first appearance in the Bundesliga for SC Freiburg as the hosts fell to Schalke 1-0. His compatriot Weston McKennie was on for the Royal Blues. Each played the full 90 minutes and will look to place themselves in the eye of future USMNT squads.

A late comeback from RB Leipzig meant that Ralph Hassenhuttl and company go to second in the Bundesliga after their 2-1 win over Hannover.

Koln recorded a big midweek Europa League win but that did not translate to a win in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim scored early to not look back as they cruised to a 3-0 victory in Cologne.

Borussia Monchengladbach played Mainz 05 to a 1-1 draw. The Foals will see this as a missed opportunity while the Carnival club continues to pickup points on the road to prove the experts that they will stave off relegation .

Two successive goals in the second half meant that Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg shared in the points. Jamaician Leon Bailey continued to impress and would definitely take the award for best CONCACAF player in the Bundesliga for the week.

Bundesliga Player of the Week

Jann-Fiete Arp: This 17 year old striker made his first full Bundesliga appearance. He rewarded his coach with a goal and will make Germany fans think that come 2022 and beyond that there will be yet another striker making national team defenses quake.