Vancouver Whitecaps’ season is over. Fizzling out with a whimper, and not a bang in sight. One shot on target over two matches against Seattle Sounders is inexcusable, but that’s what we got. Now, the post mortem.

Just what went wrong? Why were they so impotent? And what now for the Whitecaps? We look at all that and a lot more, pondering the way forward for Vancouver, Fredy Montero’s future, and which players should be kept around for next season.

Plus there’s still time to look over the other MLS semi-finals and Chumbawamba make their Wavelength debut.

Here’s the full episode rundown:

02.56: Seattle v Vancouver post mortem

29.34: The season’s over, what now?

45.40: Fredy Montero’s future

51.20: What do Whitecaps need to reach next level?

56.27: Whitecaps players In/Out/On The Bubble

87.45: The other MLS semi-finals

100.40: BC Soccerweb headlines

112.28: Wavelength – Chumbawamba

