The Revolution have lost their compass

When it comes to the New England Revolution’s playoff hopes, it’s gone from bleak to catatonic.

The team was already in a difficult spot entering this week – five points behind Atlanta United (who had three games in hand) for the final playoff place – but New England’s two most recent performances seem to indicate that the self destruct button has been pushed.

Coming off a 7-0 drubbing (to put it nicely) at Atlanta in which they failed to record a shot and had two players sent off, the Revolution went to Kansas City and, despite a promising start, ultimately fell short again in a 3-1 loss at Children’s Mercy Park.

New England remain winless on the road this season and are now seven points out of the last playoff spot. The New York Red Bulls, who occupy that spot, have played two fewer games than the Revolution.

Short of the Red Bulls, Atlanta, or the Columbus Crew hitting their own self destruct buttons, the Revolution’s two performances this week have basically eliminated them from the post-season. Sure, you can play the math game. But the odds of the Revolution and their opponents earning results in a way that will make the math work out are low.

“These have been two long games,” said Revolution coach Jay Heaps after Saturday night’s loss to Kansas City as he looked ahead to his side’s next game against first place Toronto FC. “Get ourselves back to Boston, start game-planning. It’s going to be a tough game, and one we know is a must-win for us.”

The kicker here is that essentially every game – particularly the home games – have been must-wins for the Revolution since June.

This season began with an over-advertised roster failing to pick up maximum points, mostly due to blown leads. But mental lapses – especially on the back line – continued a trend of lackluster results and have sucked the confidence out of the team.

It’s obvious the Revolution’s attitude is dim. Granted, they suffered the worst loss in the 22-year history of the league four nights ago, but that the Revolution unraveled so quickly after Teal Bunbury fired home the lead against Kansas City is shocking.

Costly misses, red cards, and subpar defending have all been caused by pedestrian play nowhere near competitive enough for Major League Soccer. Tactics, which are Heaps’ responsibility, have been questionable at best and nonexistent at worse.

The Revolution won’t make the playoffs this season but, going forward, they have two things going for them.

One is that they are genuinely difficult to play and beat at Gillette Stadium. Two is that parts of their roster have great talent and need a better supporting cast.

But if this season has made anything clear it’s that the team – both on the field and in the front office – has lost its compass. And frankly, no one save for the veteran leaders on the roster seems have any idea what they’re doing.