Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 1 -Houston Dynamo 0

San Jose Earthquakes 1-Houston Dynamo 0

If the San Jose Earthquakes end up making the MLS Cup Playoffs they will know the exact moment and player who made it happen. Danny Hoesen, 33rd minute, September 16th match against the Houston Dynamo. With their backs against the wall the Earthquakes fought back, earning a difficult 1-0 win over their Western Conference rivals.

With the three points in tow San Jose (11-12-6, 39 points, -16 Goal Differential) moved into fifth place in the West, just a point ahead of Real Salt Lake (11-14-5, 38 points, -8 Goal Differential) and the aforementioned Dynamo (10-10-8, 38 points, +7 Goal Differential).

You can check out our full recap of the match from Brian Taylor shortly.

