Gallery: Colorado Rapids 1- NYCFC 1

Commerce City, CO- In a season of many hard lessons there is at least one piece of positive news that Colorado Rapids supporters can take out of their 2017 campaign: that they have one heck of a player in Dominique Badji. In just his third season with the Rapids Badji has become a breakout star with his frenetic pace and his flair for the dramatic. Saturday night’s match against New York City Football Club was a perfect example of this. In the 88th minute Badji’s blast put Colorado level with NYCFC and earned them their fourth point in two matches.

NYCFC’s goal would come from Thomas McNamara in the 19th minute, his third of the season. Although the draw did not affect NYCFC’s (15-8-6, 51 points) place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings their hold on second place became more tenuous. With the Chicago Fire (14-9-6, 48 points) defeating D.C. United 3-0 and NYCFC drawing with Colorado the gap between New York and the Fire is now just three points. The two sides will meet on September 30th at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois in what will go a long way into determining who finishes where at the end of the regular season.

