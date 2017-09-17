Gallery: Chicago Fire 3- D.C. United 0

The demise of the Chicago Fire may have been a bit premature. After winning just twice in their last nine matches it appeared that the Fire of old were back and a slip down the standings was inevitable. But a funny thing happened on their way to the bottom: D.C. United came to town. Despite playing without Bastian Schweinsteiger the Fire soundly defeated their Eastern Conference Rivals 3-0 at Toyota Park on Saturday night.

Chicago received a little of assistance on their first tally of the night, an own goal courtesy of United midfielder Ian Harkes (23′). The last two were all Chicago though with Brandon Vincent (62′) and Nemanja Nikolic (90′) adding to their lead and ultimately giving them their fourteenth win on the season. With 48 points and the Columbus Crew drawing with the Vancouver Whitecaps earlier in the evening Chicago now have a four point cushion for third place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference Standings.

Our friends at Windy City Soccer have provided us with an excellent look at the match, which you can find in the team section below.