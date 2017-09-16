Gallery: USWNT 3-New Zealand 1

Commerce City, CO- 100 caps are nice. But 100 caps and a win? Even better.

Friday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park the United States Women’s National Team gave the newest member of the 100 caps club, Kelley O’Hara, a proper gift for her accomplishment. Thanks to two goals from Julie Ertz (16′ and 24′) and a third from Alex Morgan (79′) the USWNT defeated New Zealand 3-1. New Zealand’s lone goal would come from Hannah Wilkinson in the 74th minute.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott. You can check out some of his shots from the match below and his full gallery from the Rapids season on SmugMug