D.C. United-Chicago Fire preview

Sometimes ties are great. A choice tie can really make a suit come together or help preserve the shelf life of a loaf of bread. They are even handy from time to time in sports. The Chicago Fire found this out last week, earning their first point at home in three matches. While that tie was nice a win would be even sweeter. With a chance to solidify their spot in the Eastern Conference Chicago will host D.C. United on Saturday night at Toyota Park (7pm EST MLS Live, Facebook Live).

As it stands the Fire (13-9-6, 45 points) currently find themselves two points ahead of Columbus Crew SC (13-12-4, 43 points) for the third spot in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. United meanwhile saw their playoff hopes all but extinguished on Saturday with their 2-1 loss at RFK Stadium. Their 8-16-4 record and 28 points on the season means that, barring some miracle event, it is time to start focusing on next season.

In their first match-up of the season Chicago dominated D.C. in everything but the scoreline. Despite having a 16-10 shot advantage and a 57-42 lead in terms of possession the Fire were only able to put one past the D.C. defense. While it was enough to give them the three points on the road (something that had not been done in nine matches in this rivalry) it should give United some hope that they can get something out of this match. They have also done rather well at Toyota Park over the last few seasons with their last loss in Illinois coming in 2013.

If D.C. are to continue this streak away from the friendly confines of RFK they are going to need to protect the flanks better. In their 2-1 loss Orlando City SC right-back Sean Franklin was burned on several occasions against opposition who were more fleet of foot. Against Chicago he is going to have to mark David Accam one of the fastest players in Major League Soccer and a goal-scoring threat. The Ghanaian international has 14 goals on the season and was the goal-scorer in the last meeting between these two sides. While Accam’s speed is a worry so too is his passing. With forward Nemanja Nikolic having broken his goalless drought last week in the Fire’s 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls Chicago look primed to put on a show for their home supporters. Look for United coach Ben Olsen to help contain that excitement by using Chris Korb at left-back and Nick De Leon at right-back in place of Franklin.

Up top D.C. are going to have to find a way to finish their chances. The lowest scoring side in MLS had multiple opportunities to hit the back of the net last week against Orlando. However, they were unable to capitalize on these opportunities and now find themselves all but out of playoff contention. New signings Paul Arriola and Zoltan Stieber have certainly stepped up the tempo for D.C., who have started to creep out of their tried and true counter-attacking formula. But they have yet to really gel with their finishing.

That responsibility falls upon forward Patrick Mullins, who has yet to score a single goal this season. While injuries have certainly hampered his efforts this season he is now fully healthy. Chicago’s defense has been rather good this season but in recent weeks their center-backs have had trouble with center forwards that can move well off the ball. Mullins showed last season that he can create chances for himself by disrupting the communication between center-backs. If he can do this against Chicago then he may remove that scarlet zero from his account.

With D.C. having nothing to lose and Chicago still fighting for positioning in the playoffs this match-up has the potential to be special. If D.C. can score early it will force Chicago to play outside of their comfort zone. But much of this match will depend upon United’s ability to contain Accam. Olsen now has the midfield pieces in place with Arriola, Stieber, and Canouse that he can create sustained possession in the midfield. The back four is still another matter and their ability or inability to work as a unit and contain the Fire’s potent offense will be a deciding factor in this match.