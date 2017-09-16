The AFTN Soccer Show Ep. 219 (VANvMIN, Kekuta Manneh, Michael Boxall)

Top of the Western Conference bay bay. That’s where Vancouver Whitecaps find themselves this morning and long may it stay that way!

Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Minnesota United sent the ‘Caps to the summit. We look back at the match and hear from both head coaches, Carl Robinson and Adrian Heath.

It’s a week of homecomings in Vancouver as two former players take the pitch against the ‘Caps. Wednesday saw one of the MLS originals back in town, New Zealand defender Michael Boxall, while Kekuta Manneh faces off against his first pro team on Saturday.

We chat in-depth with both about their times in Vancouver, moving on to pastures new, and how their current seasons are going.

And there’s still time to hear from another Kiwi, current ‘Caps ‘keeper Stefan Marinovic and take a look ahead to Saturday’s visit by Columbus Crew.

Here’s the full episode rundown:

01.40: Vancouver v Minnesota review and analysis

10.03 : Carl Robinson and Adrian Heath postgame audio

16.30 : Michael Boxall interview

28.03 : Kiwis in MLS chat and Stefan Marinovic interview

32.23 : Kekuta Manneh interview

49.39 : Vancouver v Columbus preview

