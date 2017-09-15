Bundesliga Match Day 4 Preview: Whose got a UEFA hangover?

With several of Bundesliga’s top clubs fresh off of the pursuit of UEFA glory, can they a continental hangover? Super Sunday and more in Bundesliga preview.

A lot has been talked about Bayern Munich following defeat to Hoffenheim and poor Anderlecht, they had no chance. No, last seasons Europa League quarterfinals run found Munich rather inhospitable. Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, and Thiago were ruthless, each scoring in a vintage Bayern win.

Borussia Dortmund last played Wembley Stadium in the 2013 Champions League final against Bayern. The occasions different, but the result quite the same. An inauspicious debut Andriy Yarmolenko, who provided a goal. Yet, conceding three will be an area of emphasis in the limited trainings this week.

RB Leipzig hosted AS Monaco, drawing 1-1 with one of last year’s semifinalists. A rocket of a goal from Emil Forsberg will be a nice memory. Fact is in their debut match in Europe the butterflies were there. Fact is that did not stop them from getting a desired result.

In Europa League play, there were few high points for the Bundesliga clubs. Hoffenheim fell at home to Braga of Portugal 2-1. An estimated 20,000 FC Koln fans were in London while only 2, 900 were allowed in stadium, they cheered the opening goal but saw the Billy Goats fall 3-1 to Arsenal. Hertha Berlin started their campaign right; the home draw against group favorites, Athetico Bilbao, will see them through.

Bundesliga Matches of the Week

Their European group stage results may be off to contrasting starts, but Hertha and Hoffenheim both have enjoyed strong starts in the Bundesliga. This contest pits the new tactics of the day of Julian Naglesmann against the tried and tested Pal Dardi. Contrasting styles, yet one which will have European ramification by seasons end.

Schalke has been up and down this season as has Werder Bremen. Bremen has had more downs with a mere point on the season but has looked to have been missing last 2016/17’s magic. Schalke has been average, not terrible, but not particularly good either so far under Domenico Tedesco. This match may put Alexander Nori on the hot seat or it might buy him more time. For Tedesco, win and within no time the Schalke ultras will be dreaming of great prizes in the future.

Leipzig a draw midweek, a slight set for a team that has taken the league by storm. This makes Borussia Monchengladbach, the traditional club of Borussia, see RB Leipzig as a encroachment. Scary thought for a team who has been in European competition for so many seasons to be on the outside looking in.

Bundesliga on FOX

Friday kicks off with Hannover hosting Bobby Wood and HSV on Fox Sports 2.

Saturday is a light slate. Bayern Munich plays Mainz 05 on Fox Sports 1 in the early match. At the same time Stuttgart faces Wolfsburg. For the traditional late kickoff Leipzig faces Borussia on FS2.

Super Sunday has three matches: At an early times slot is Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin on FS1. Two more matches follow with Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg on FS1 and Dortmund vs Koln on FS2.