Bundesliga match day 3 round-up: New league leaders

Bayern drops points, first female center referee appearance, and Lower Saxony derby. That and more was happening in the Bundesliga on match day three.

Bayern Munich has won five consecutive titles. While Juventus in Italy has won six straight, Bayern has done pretty well considering. Under Carlo Ancelloti they won the Bundesliga title but there was a new player on the block who will dictate what happens going forward. Enter Hoffenheim and Julian Naglesmann. And by the way Hoffenheim won 2-0 at home to the champions.

Mark Uth has been a good Bundesliga player for Hoffenheim every since Koln decided no thanks. His knack of popping up at the right time is why Hoffenheim had such a great season last campaign. Once again his magic showed through, as his goals sink the reigning champions Bayern Munich. How much longer will he be kept out of the German national team one wonders?

The match may have ended 1-1 but that was not the talking point between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen. It was the first time a league match had a female center referee.

In this world of ever growing equality there has yet to be a female referee in a major European league. In comes Bibiana Steinhaus. Performing her job in a smart and confident manner. While debating referee calls are fun this is a major moment in this sport. La Liga, Premier League, Ligue 1, and Serie A need a good hard look. Check to see where they can push opportunities for all.

Perhaps newly promoted early luck but Hannover will take points off their rivals any time. A visit to the Volkswagen Arena for the Lower Saxony derby is always difficult but Wolfsburg and Hannover 96 were only able to share in the spoils.

1-1 it may have ended but for Hannover, seven points from their first three matches is the start of a decent season. Martin Harnik scoring yet again for the Reds, question is how long can he keep it up?

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt had yet to score in their first two matches but new signing Kevin Prince Boateng broke that duck. Borussia Monchengladbach will be thinking of what could have been after this 1-0 loss.

RB Leipzig might be thinking of Europe but that did not stop them from dispatching HSV effectively on the road 2-0 in Hamburg.

Borussia Dortmund had a goal called back as they go top of the table after a 0-0 draw at Freiburg.

FC Augsburg looked to pile on the misery to FC Koln fans, their 3-0 win will mean they sit at the bottom of the table after three.

Mainz 05 has been many peoples pick for relegation. Not against Bayer Leverkusen as the hosts came through 3-1.

Schalke 04 bid farewell to Atsuto Uchida as Japanese defender saw his former club defeat Stuttgart 3-1.

Prost Amerika’s Bundesliga Player of the Week

No need to look further than Mark Uth. His brace against Bayern Munich was quite fitting considering his elevated role at the club. With Thursday Europa League matches forthcoming look for Uth to be called upon to help lead the way more and more.