The AFTN Soccer Show Ep. 218 (VANvRSL, Tony Tchani, Jonathan Tannenwald)

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? The Whitecaps have won again. And they’re in third place just off the lead.

Are they real deal? Can they sustain this good run of form to claim a first ever Western Conference title? They got a four game home stand off to a great start against Real Salt Lake. We look back at all the ins and outs, and highs and lows, from the 3-2 win and look ahead to the next two matches against Minnesota and Columbus.

Our feature interview this week is with a man who knows Columbus very well, midfielder Tony Tchani, plus we’re joined on the phone by Philly.com reporter Jonathan Tannenwald and AFTN writer Chris Corrigan to look at all things MLS and Whitecaps.

All this, plus we talk ice cream with Robert Earnshaw, find out if Carl Valentine fancies a chocolate digestive, and The Business return for this week’s Wavelength section.



Here’s the full episode rundown:

01:34 Vancouver v RSL review and analysis

19.14: Carl Robinson and Mike Petke postgame audio

26.46: Vancouver v RSL standout players

28.01: Jonathan Tannenwald talks MLS

50.42: Anyone Fancy A Chocolate Digestive with Carl Valentine

54.07: Tweet Time

55.52: Chris Corrigan talks Whitecaps

65.14: Minnesota and Columbus previews

74.05: Tony Tchani interview

81.42: Whitecaps defensive midfielders and the future

87.03: Flash Five – Best African Whitecaps

93.50: Robert Earnshaw Ice Cream Man

98.19: BC Soccer Web headlines

110.39: Wavelength – The Business

