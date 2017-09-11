Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-Real Salt Lake 2

Vancouver, BC-The heck with BC Place. The Vancouver Whitecaps stadium should be renamed Reyna’s Place. On Saturday night their star Designated Player did it again, providing the insurance goal necessary for Vancouver to defeat Real Salt Lake by a 3-2 scoreline.

Cristian Techera (29′) and Kendall Waston (52′) would join Reyna (64′) at the scorers table for Vancouver. The win also moved the Whitecaps (12-9-5, 41 points) up to third in the Western Conference standings, just narrowly ahead of Sporting Kansas City (10-6-11, 41 points). The Whitecaps own the tiebreaker over their powdered blue opponents based on goals scored (40-32).

Real Salt Lake’s goals would come courtesy of Chris Wingert (37′) and Tony Beltran (83′). Despite receiving goal-scoring help from unusual sources (Wingert’s last goal came in 2010, while Beltran has never scored a goal in 10 professional seasons) RSL were unable to capitalize. The loss keeps Mike Petke’s side in eighth place in the West (10-14-5, 35 points) with another match against a difficult Cascadia side, the Portland Timbers, on tap for next weekend.

