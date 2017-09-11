Gallery: Toronto FC 4- San Jose Earthquakes 0

Toronto, ON- 21 shots, 10 shots on target, 73 percent possession, four goals. In other words, Saturday was a good day at the office for Toronto FC. The Eastern Conference and Supporters Shield leaders continued their demolition of Major League Soccer over the weekend with a 4-0 smashing of the San Jose Earthquakes.

Jozy Altidore scored twice (48′ and 64′) for The Reds, giving him 13 on the season. He was joined by Victor Vasquez (26′) and Jonathan Osorio (66′) on the ledger for TFC, extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

